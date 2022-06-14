The Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region (COPPeR) and Pikes Peak Community Foundation launched a new $50,000 grant program June 10.
It will fund projects by regional artists and arts-based nonprofits and businesses that align with arts and cultural leaders’ ten-year plan for the region.
The plan, Arts Vision 2030, was developed by COPPeR and Bee Vradenburg Foundation in 2020 with input from thousands of community members. It sets goals for the next decade of arts and culture in El Paso and Teller counties.
Grants will be awarded mostly based on how the proposed projects advance Arts Vision 2030 goals, according to the program’s funding criteria. Those include helping the region grow as an arts destination, expanding spaces for artistic and creative expression and promoting justice, inclusivity and equity.
“These Arts Vision Grants will enable cultural organizations, for-profit creative businesses, and individual artists to help activate the new cultural plan, and bring to life the declarations and opportunities that have been prioritized by our local community,” said Andy Vick, executive director at COPPeR.
“I’m excited to see what kind of inspiring grant applications we get back from the local creative community in response to this new funding opportunity,” he said.
A majority of awards will be between $1,000 to $10,000, coming from the fund supported by the PPCF’s Pikes Peak Fund for the Arts, according to a program overview.
Applications will be accepted until 12 p.m. on July 8, and only arts and cultural projects planned to be conducted between September 2022 and the end of August 2023 will be considered, the overview said.
Application instructions are on the Arts Vision Grants webpage of COPPeR's website, where a recorded virtual information session about the grant program is also posted.