The number of mining, logging and construction jobs increased by 3 percent in the Colorado Springs metro area in 2021, according to a new report from the Associated General Contractors of America, a national group that represents more than 27,000 contracting and service firms.
Colorado Springs gained 600 jobs between December 2020 and 2021, while the state overall saw a 400-job increase in these industries, said the association’s report, which analyzed data from the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics. In the construction industry alone, Colorado saw a 1 percent, or 1,000-job decrease in employment, the report said.
Colorado Springs ranked 160th among 358 metropolitan areas in the U.S. for construction-related job gains in 2021, the report found. Most cities — 65 percent — had positive construction employment gains last year, said an association press release.
But association officials warned that a growing number of jobs in the industry are unoccupied, “a clear sign that labor shortages are getting worse,” the press release said. Job openings in construction increased nearly 30 percent from December 2020 to 2021, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found.
