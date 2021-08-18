The Colorado Chamber held its fifth biennial congressional event Aug. 17, bringing together Colorado’s U.S. House delegation on one stage to discuss critical issues facing the business community. U.S. Reps. Jason Crow, Ed Perlmutter, Joe Neguse, Doug Lamborn, and Ken Buck participated in the bipartisan panel, moderated by political reporter Shaun Boyd of CBS4 Denver.
This hybrid event was held in a live studio, with the congressional delegation participating in person and a fully virtual audience of Chamber members. The U.S. Representatives addressed pressing issues related to infrastructure, the Delta variant of coronavirus, the situation in Afghanistan and more.
“This event is one of the few times that the members of Colorado’s House delegation join together on one stage to discuss the issues of importance to our business community,” Colorado Chamber President and CEO Chuck Berry said in a news release.
The federal infrastructure package that recently passed the U.S. Senate was a heated topic of discussion, according to the release, "as the House will be considering the proposal in the coming weeks. The issue was divided along party lines, with the two Republican members hesitant about the package while the three Democratic members were highly supportive."
“Businesspeople, more than anybody in the world, understand that you’ve got to pay your bills,” Rep. Buck said. “We can’t keep doing to our country what we’re doing. This is a moral issue for our children and our grandchildren. If we are serious about infrastructure, then let’s put spending caps in place, let’s put a sequester in place, let’s make sure that we are spending not just today to try to get a president reelected or members of Congress reelected. Let’s make sure that in 20 years, we have the resources that we can invest in our country. And we do that through responsible spending, not through this kind of bill.”
“There are pieces in there that I really believe are so important to Colorado in terms of fixing bridges, lots of road work, broadband, water systems,” said Rep. Perlmutter. “We’ve seen across the country and even in Colorado our water systems are aging, and we need to make sure these things are improved. And there are millions of jobs attached to this infrastructure package.”
Reps. Crow and Neguse praised the Biden Administration along with both Republican and Democratic Party leadership for coming together in a bipartisan manner on the infrastructure package.
"A challenging issue for many Colorado Chamber members has been a shortage of labor, which many attribute to the additional $300 per week Unemployment Insurance benefits provided by federal stimulus," the release said. "The congressional delegation agreed that the benefits would likely not be extended by the Biden Administration beyond September, however they disagreed on the overall effectiveness of the policy."
Colorado’s members of Congress also discussed critical business issues, like supply chain challenges facing many manufacturers, the federal PRO Act, taxes and workforce development. The full program can be viewed by clicking here.