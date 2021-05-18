Comcast announced May 18 the activation of 10 WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” across Colorado Springs and Pueblo as part of the company's "ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy," a Comcast-issued news release said.
Working with its network of nonprofit partners in southern Colorado, "Comcast is providing robust WiFi coverage in safe spaces to help low-income students and individuals get online, access critical resources, participate in digital literacy and workforce development trainings, and support their education during the school year and into the summer months for continuous learning," the release said.
"We are grateful to Comcast for providing these Lift Zones at service providers across our city,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in the release. “Internet connectivity has been a vital part of the continued functioning of our economy and our schools, and it’s important that we remove any obstacles that could keep people from working or learning during these unprecedented times.”
Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar added, "The pandemic underscored how critical a reliable internet connection is for Pueblo students and individuals. The Comcast Lift Zones being installed at community centers across the city are a welcome addition to our community, providing much-needed connectivity.”
Southern Colorado organizations working with Comcast to establish Lift Zones in their respective facilities include:
Colorado Springs
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region
E.A. Tutt Club
El Pomar Club
YMCA
Southeast Family
Garden Ranch Family
Salvation Army
• Red Shield
Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center
Pueblo
Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County
Senior Resource Development Agency (SRDA)
Sprague Clubhouse
Pueblo YMCA
Southern Colorado Youth Development
“Comcast has long been a steadfast partner to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center as we team to support our military community,” Robert “Bob” McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, said in the release. “COVID-19 forced us to expand our virtual service delivery model and Comcast has once again come along side of us to offer a helping hand to enhance the connectivity of our clients. A sincere thank you to these tremendous teammates.”
These Lift Zones will feature free WiFi provided by Comcast, which allows students and adults to work on laptops simultaneously so they can successfully participate in the digital economy. This initiative provides free connectivity inside partner community centers for the next three years, the release said.
“Access to the Internet is a critical component of digital equity, especially as we head into the summer months,” said Amy Lynch, Sr. vice president Comcast Mountain West Region. “Reliable connectivity offered in a safe, clean space for students is a year-round necessity to combat summer learning loss. Consistent connectivity and locations for adults to get online, search for jobs, access healthcare information and adult education is key for all individuals in our communities to succeeded in an increasingly digital world.”
Lift Zones sites are also being installed in communities throughout the state and Comcast is currently accepting nominations for potential Lift Zone sites. Visit Colorado.Comcast.com/Lift-Zones to nominate an organization and see the full list of current locations.
In addition, the company is providing free access to hundreds of hours of digital skills content to help families and site coordinators navigate online learning, the release said. Lift Zone sites complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which has connected more than more than 82,000 low-income Southern Coloradans and more than 480,000 Coloradans across the state to the internet at home.