The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment today announced that state's unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent in May.
This marks the lowest rate since February 2020, when it was 2.8 percent.
Industries like hospitality, manufacturing, professional and business services added over 1,000 good-paying jobs in May, and growth continues to significantly outpace the U.S., CDLE and Gov. Jared Polis announced.
Strong growth in the labor force participation rate and employment-population ratio continues for a fifth straight month. Key takeaways from the CDLE survey:
• Colorado’s labor force grew by 15,400 in May to 3,240,700.
• Employers in Colorado added 5,400 nonfarm payroll jobs from April to May, for a total of 2,855,400 jobs.
• Since May 2020, Colorado’s private sector has grown by 414,000 jobs, compared to declines of 358,800 in early 2020. That translates to a job recovery rate of 115.4 percent and outpaces the U.S. rate of 99.0 percent.
“Colorado’s strong economy continues to grow faster than the rest of the country, with more and more good-paying jobs for Coloradans as we continue our hard work to save people money and lower the costs of everyday items. Colorado remains the best place to live, work, and run a business, and our rapid job growth and plummeting unemployment rates continue to show our strength,” said Gov. Polis.
The national unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in May, unchanged from the prior two months, and higher than Colorado's.