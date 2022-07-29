Coloradans can ride local transit for free every day in August on 30 transit systems including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, La Junta, and Bent County.
On Monday, Colorado kicks off the largest zero-fare transit program in the country with 30 agencies poised to waive fares all day, every day of August. Combined, the agencies participating have an average monthly ridership of over 5.8 million trips.
Colorado Springs’ Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) will be free fare on all routes, both fixed-route and ADA complementary paratransit services. While some routes are already offered fare free year-round, like routes 13, 3, and 36, the rest will be covered by the Zero Fare program during the month of August.
Colorado was already a leading zero-fare state where people could ride transit for free year round in 16 communities including Summit County, Estes Park, Steamboat Springs, Telluride, and Clear Creek County.
The one-month pilot program will be managed by the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies (CASTA) in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office (CEO) with funding dedicated by the state legislature through SB22-180.
CASTA and CEO also launched a new website where transit riders around the state can sign up and track their trips to see how much their choice to ride transit reduces CO2 emissions and saves them money on gas if they had driven.
“In August, Colorado will have the largest zero-fare program in the country, elevating transit in an unprecedented way as a travel option for millions of people,” said Danny Katz, executive director of CoPIRG. “More people riding transit is a key strategy for our state to meet air pollution, safety and affordability goals. I applaud all the transit agencies across the state that answered the call from the Governor and the legislature in a tight timeline to drop fares for a month and join the 14 agencies that have had no fares for years.”
For a map of the agencies without fares during the month of August, click here.
August also coincides with half price fares on Bustang, Outrider and Pegasus, statewide transit operated by the Colorado Department of Transportation. For example, using zero-fare transit in Denver with CDOT’s services allows someone to get anywhere in the RTD region to Grand Junction for $21.5, Vail for $8.50, Fort Collins for $5, Colorado Springs for $6, Buena Vista for $12 and Durango for $43.