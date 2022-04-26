Colorado Springs was ranked the ninth-best large city to start a business in 2022 by WalletHub, a personal finance website, the city announced in an April 25 press release.
The city ranked three places behind Denver, which was No. 6. The Colorado cities were among 100 large cities that WalletHub evaluated for business-friendliness based on 20 metrics, like the number of startups per capita, venture capital investment per capita and labor costs, according to the site’s rankings methodology.
Colorado Springs’ highest-scoring metric category was “business environment,” in which scoring was based on data such as hours in the average work week, average growth of business revenues and five-year business survival rate, WalletHub reported. The city was also ranked No. 2 of the 100 large cities for “cheapest expensive office spaces,” the rankings report said.
Colorado Springs was also ranked No. 8 by WalletHub for low corporate tax rates (a statewide metric) and No. 16 in job growth between 2016 and 2020, according to the city’s press release.
“This ranking speaks to an incredible amount of very intentional work by the City, the business community and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to create an environment that is welcoming to businesses and that puts them in the best possible position to succeed,” Mayor John Suthers said in the release.
Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president and CEO of the Chamber & EDC, echoed Suthers’ praise.
“This is a big win, and we’re not taking our foot off the pedal, so to speak,” Kleymeyer said in the release. “We’re all continuing this work to ensure we remain a top place to start a business.”
Full results and the methodology behind the rankings can be found here.