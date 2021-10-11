The Pikes Peak Musicians Association has reached a three-year agreement with management of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic that will bring the orchestra back to the stage again.
Both Philharmonic management and musicians have made concessions to preserve the future of the organization, a news release issued Oct. 8 stated.
The agreement comes after 18 months of negotiations and a cancellation of the orchestra’s contract in September 2020.
The number of concerts and rehearsals are reduced in the 2021-22 season and increase each year thereafter. Concurrently, service rates (the wage amount paid for each rehearsal or concert) will increase each year of the agreement.
The agreement includes health and safety protections, increased scheduling flexibility, and the basis for healthy organizational growth.
Overall, the compromises in this new agreement set the stage for a phased-in return to normalcy for musicians and patrons.
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic’s first performances will be Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, featuring the Oklahoma City Ballet, on Thanksgiving weekend. On-sale dates, as well as full details for all upcoming concerts will be announced in mid-October.
“We musicians care so deeply about the future of our orchestra that we accepted salary reductions to get us back to work,” said Sarah Wilson, cellist and president of Local #154 American Federation of Musicians, said. “We hope that bold artistic vision will be the primary motivation for the Philharmonic’s future decisions and artists will be valued accordingly. In this way we can continue to attract and retain the talented professionals who make the music."
Nathan Newbrough, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, said he is optimistic about the future of great music in Colorado Springs.
“For 95 years, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic has grown, overcome obstacles and continued to deliver captivating performances,” Newbrough said. “This new agreement is so much more than the numbers or compromises made. What resounds is the return of our world-class musicians and the world’s finest audience.”