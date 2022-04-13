Colorado Springs has been designated a “House America” city.
That means "we are able to use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to help more unsheltered people into homes," an announcement from the city of Colorado Springs said.
"This allows us to make even more progress toward our goal of offering more affordable housing. The city will receive $5.7 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. These federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan will be used to move people out of the shelter system into housing."
The city and the Colorado Springs Housing Authority will distribute that $5.7 million in HOME Investment Partnerships grants and 101 emergency housing vouchers.
House America is a national partnership in which HUD and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness invite mayors, county leaders, Tribal nation leaders and governors to use the historic investments provided through the American Rescue Plan to address the crisis of homelessness through a "Housing First" approach. That means rehousing and building additional housing for people experiencing homelessness.
“No one should have to experience homelessness. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to working alongside state and local partners to find solutions to address this crisis.” said Dominique Jackson, HUD’s Rocky Mountain regional administrator.
“Adopting a housing-first approach, which means focusing on evidence-based solutions, is critical to ensuring that American Rescue Plan homelessness assistance is implemented,” Jackson said. “HUD is proud to announce Colorado Springs as one of our first House America designees. We look forward to working with the city and their housing partners to address local affordable housing needs.”
Together with its partners — the Colorado Springs Housing Authority, the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care and HUD — the city has set the following goals:
• fully utilize 101 CSHA Emergency Housing Vouchers by September 2023;
• award 150 new permanent supportive housing units by mid-2024; and
• successfully house 50 families by the end of 2025.
As housing costs rise nationwide, the city of Colorado Springs is working with the nonprofit and for-profit development community to bring new units of affordable housing online by implementing HomeCOS, the city’s affordable and attainable housing plan.
“We know that housing affordability is a challenge facing many cities these days and in Colorado Springs, we are committed to addressing the issue head on, and constantly working to provide affordable and attainable housing for our workforce, our young professionals and those who are the most economically challenged,” Mayor John Suthers said. “We appreciate the contributions and collaboration from our many partners who have helped us move the needle on affordable housing.”