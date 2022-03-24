Colorado Springs had one of the highest rates of property showings per listing for homes on the market in February — making it the eighth-busiest metro home buying market in the country, according to a new report.
For each February home sale listing in the Springs, there were about 16 showings, real estate management company ShowingTime found after examining data from six million property showings nationwide.
Denver recorded the highest ratio in the country, at nearly 25 showings for each home listing in February, according to a March 24 press release from the company. Boulder also ranked in the top 10, with about 17 showings per listing.
Three Colorado cities surpassed the nationwide average rate of about 12.58 showings per listing in February, which is up 14 percent year-over-year. Additionally, 109 metropolitan markets in the country recorded a double-digit showing ratio last month, the press release said.
“Seeing 109 markets with such impressive buyer traffic is remarkable,” said Michael Lane, ShowingTime VP and general manager, in the release. “A year ago, we were amazed to see 75 markets hit double digits in showings per listing.”
ShowingTime is a Zillow affiliate.