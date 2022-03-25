Back in 2012, Colorado Springs voters approved a lease of city-owned Memorial Health System to UCHealth. That lease required money to flow into the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, a locally-based grant making organization.
The foundation focuses on programs and nonprofits that boost the health of the community, and that can range from youth sports programs to senior assistance agencies.
In the latest round of grants, the foundation awarded $4.5 million to 67 organizations that serve El Paso and Teller counties with a mission tied to access to care for those in greatest need, suicide prevention, healthy environments and trauma and resilience.
“We are honored to invest in the health of our region," board chair Jim Johnson said in a release. "We express our sincere gratitude to the organizations doing the difficult and important work of ensuring that everyone in El Paso and Teller Counties has the opportunity to reach their full health potential."
The largest grants went to: Food to Power in the Hillside area, $350,000; Springs Recovery Connection, $300,000; Pikes Peak Library Foundation's Peer Navigators, $275,618; Homeward Pikes Peak, $250,000; and Solid Rock Community Development Corp., a food security plan in Southeast Colorado Springs, $250,000.
The foundation's executive director reports that as of the end of February, the foundation’s assets totaled $181 million. The foundation received an initial lump sum, which totaled roughly $85 million, and also receives annual lease payments of $5.6 million. In addition, should UCHealth attain certain goals, it pays the foundation "margin sharing payments," a sort of "dividend."