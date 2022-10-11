Colorado Springs Forward has been hit with a $1,000 fine for making illegal donations totaling $10,000 to El Paso County Commissioners Holly Williams and Cami Bremer.
The fine is part of a settlement proposed Sept. 29 by Colorado Springs Forward and the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, in which Colorado Springs Forward admits that it made prohibited contributions to the candidate committees and waives all rights to appeal. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Beall signed off on the settlement Oct. 4. The Business Journal received a copy of the settlement Oct. 10.
The Secretary of State’s Elections Division filed its complaint against the nonprofit with the State of Colorado’s Office of Administrative Courts on Sept. 1.
That stemmed from a series of complaints over two prohibited $5,000 contributions made in October 2021 by Colorado Springs Forward — whose registered agent at the time was U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum Acting CEO Phil Lane — to the candidate committees for Williams and Bremer, both of whom are seeking reelection.
The complaint against Colorado Springs Forward noted that “Colorado law prohibits corporations from making contributions to candidate committees or political parties without establishing a separate political committee,” and that Colorado Springs Forward, “a nonprofit corporation, unlawfully contributed $5,000 to two separate candidate committees.”
An Aug. 12 order from Beall said Colorado Springs Forward violated the constitutional provision despite “having formed both a political committee which could make lawful candidate contributions and an independent expenditure committee which could make lawful independent expenditures in support of a candidate.”
Beall’s order also said “that the Nonprofit Corporation knew, and knows, how to engage in legally permissible political advocacy and that its failure to do so here should be viewed as an intentional attempt to avoid discovery of its improper conduct.”
Once notified of the violation, both the Williams Committee and the Bremer Committee returned the entirety of the $5,000 contributions, Beall's order said.
The approved settlement noted the penalty under Rule 23.3.3 of the Secretary’s Rules on Campaign Finance is a fine of at least $100 plus 10 percent of the prohibited expenditure — amounting to a "starting penalty amount of no less than $1,100.” However, it concluded, a lesser penalty of $1,000 is “consistent with rule” and “sufficient to further the purposes of Colorado campaign finance law.
The phone number listed on Colorado Springs Forward’s website did not ring or answer today — or on any of numerous calls in August or September. We also reached out to the nonprofit via email.
The settlement is here: