The Colorado Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau is getting $400,000 in Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant funding from the state.
It's one of seven recipients statewide sharing in $1.8 million in funding, announced today by Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Tourism Office in the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, said while leisure travel recovery has been successful in the Pikes Peak Region, recovery for meetings and events has lagged. “Receiving these grant funds gives us the resources for recovery of our business travel market by leveraging our strong Olympic City USA brand and emphasizing our unique venues,” he said.
Thew funding will go to a meetings and events marketing campaign using the Olympic City USA brand, targeting meeting planners through a multi-media approach including digital placements, social media, print magazines, destination site visits and trade show attendance.
The other grant recipients are Denver Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau, Fort Collins Convention & Visitors Bureau, City of La Junta, City of Loveland-Economic Development Corp, Logan County and Visit Aurora. The $1.8 million represents the largest amount of funding the CTO has ever awarded through a grant program, more than doubling the $710,000 awarded last year through the Tourism Marketing Matching Grant.
The Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant program aims to support the economic recovery of the travel and tourism industry and attract visitors to Colorado cities and towns that are still recovering from the pandemic.
Recipients have up to two years from grant award date to execute their projects.