Colorado Springs City Council is seeking to fill a partial term for District 3, which will expire in April of 2023. Following this 15-month appointment, a 2-year term for District 3 will appear on the April 2023 Municipal Election ballot. At this time, the appointed councilor would be able to run for re-election. Beginning in April 2025, the District 3 seat will resume on the standard four-year election cycle, according to the city.
Current District 3 City Councilor Richard Skorman has resigned from council and will vacate his seat effective Dec. 31.
Interested District 3 applicants must be 25 years of age or older on the date of appointment, a resident of Colorado Springs for one year immediately preceding appointment, a citizen of the United States, and maintain a residence within Council District 3.
The District 3 application can be found at coloradosprings.gov/city-council. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.