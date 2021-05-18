The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC announced Dirk Draper, president and CEO, will retire at the end of this year. Draper, 61, has led the organization for nearly seven years.
Draper has served as president & CEO of the Chamber & EDC, then known as the Colorado Springs Regional Business Alliance, since early 2015, a chamber-issued news release said, adding Draper previously served as a board member of both the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, including as board chairman in 2010, and the Colorado Springs Economic Development Corporation prior to their merger in 2013.
“It’s been a singular honor to lead the Chamber & EDC,” Draper said in the release. “The staff and board have kept a keen focus on accomplishing our mission of growing prosperity through a strong business climate. We have worked closely with many community partners to promote and advance the region’s business community.”
“Dirk has been a strong, effective leader for the Chamber & EDC. The board appreciates his leadership and is committed to building on the solid foundation he created with his team," Mike Juran, chairman of the board of directors of the Chamber & EDC, said in the release. "I thoroughly enjoyed working with Dirk. While I am sad to see him go, I’m thrilled for Dirk and his family to reach this important milestone in life. I’m also grateful that he is committed to remain through the end of the year to ensure a seamless transition and the continued momentum of our business community.”
The release said Draper’s successor will be identified by a search committee which "will consider local, regional and national candidates," and that "[t]he effort will be supported by a recruiter who specializes in the chamber and economic development industries."
Some of the Chamber & EDC’s accomplishments under Draper’s leadership:
- Formed the Regional Recovery Council with El Paso County Public Health to ensure balanced consideration of economic health and public health during the COVID pandemic. That effort recently received a national award for innovation from the National Association of City and County Health Officials.
- Assisted local businesses with expansions, including Ent Credit Union, Jaxon Engineering, Swire Coca-Cola, and Titan Robotics, among others.
- Led or assisted with the attraction of new employers, including Amazon, Formstack, InvestorTools, and Trisco Foods, among others
- Attracted Southwest Airlines to serve Colorado Springs with 13 flights daily to five cities. Southwest Airlines’ presence also includes employing more than 60 employees.
- Increased diversity of its board — 38.1 percent are women and 23.8 percent are people of color — and launched a Diversity in the Workplace Committee to provide an opportunity for business leaders to learn and discuss diversity, equity, and inclusion.
- Membership grew from 950 in 2015 to more than 1,400 in 2020.
Prior to joining the Chamber & EDC in 2015, Draper was area manager for the Colorado Springs office of CH2M HILL (now Jacobs Engineering). He has been active in many community organizations and initiatives, including serving as co-chair of the 2014 campaign to renew the Rural Transportation Authority program. He has served on boards of Memorial Hospital, Colorado Springs Leadership Institute, and the city’s Trails and Open Space Working Committee, among others.