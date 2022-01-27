Colorado Springs Airport recorded its most enplanements since 2008 last year and an 11.5 percent increase in total passengers traveling through the airport’s terminal compared to 2019, according to an airport press release.
Southwest Airlines, which was introduced to the airport in March 2021, accounted for 40 percent of COS’s seats in the market in 2021, the release said. The other airlines operating out of the airport also saw notable gains, with American Airlines increasing their number of flights out of COS by 6.3 percent and Delta Airlines by 5.6 percent. United Airlines had the most scheduled flights out of COS with 4,092 in total, according to the release.
The airport estimates that traffic will rise again in 2022, with 1,029,918 enplanements forecasted for the upcoming year. This would be about a 10 percent increase from 2021, which had 935,952 enplanements, the release said.
The release also touted last year’s progress on Peak Innovation Park, the airport’s 900-acre business park under construction, which will build more infrastructure in 2022, including hotels.
“Peak Innovation Park is actively supporting the development and growth of the southeast corridor of Colorado Springs, where 80916 has been identified as the hottest zip code for real estate in the country,” the release said.
