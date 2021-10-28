The Colorado Springs Airport began the fall travel season with an increase in enplanements and seats, exceeding 2019 volumes, according to a news release issued by the airport. In September, 93,421 passengers were enplaned, representing a 24.4 percent increase over September 2019.
"Total passengers increased by 24.2 percent from 2019 with 186,287 passengers who traveled through the terminal in September," the release said.
"Increased capacity contributed to 129,575 seats in the market – a 38.7 percent increase from September 2019," the release added. "The increase is attributed to the addition of Southwest Airlines’ five, nonstop markets in March of this year and other carriers’ growth, including using larger aircrafts. The latest route added to the COS nonstop schedule is Frontier Airlines’ direct flight to Orlando (MCO). The service will begin November 5, 2021 and is available for booking now."
The average load factor for all five carriers was 72.1 percent, down 8.3 percent from September 2019, according to the airport.
"Including through passengers, COS saw an average 74.7 percent load factor," the release said.
The airport is reminding travelers to arrive at a security checkpoint at least 90 minutes prior to departure. Additionally, the federal mask mandate is still in effect and has been extended to Jan. 18, 2022. Masks are required inside all areas of the airport and on all aircraft.