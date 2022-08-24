Colorado Springs Airport (COS) saw 202,851 passengers travel in and out of the airport in July.
Half of those passengers boarded a plane out of COS — that’s 101,756 enplanements.
For July, all five carriers at the airport (American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest and United) saw full planes, with an average load factor of 81.3 percent.
Airlines had 125,168 total seats out of COS — a 29 percent increase on July 2019’s pre-pandemic numbers, according to the airport.
Summer travel is beginning to come to a close, indicating the beginning of the fall travel season (September to early November) which tends to be a slower travel season, according to the airport. That means smaller crowds, lower fares, and more flexibility with booking.
The airport notes Southwest is adding seasonal service to Houston, San Antonio and San Diego during peak days in November, December, and January.