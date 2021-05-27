Colorado Springs Airport reported the average load factor in April was 58.7 percent and that there's been a significant increase in the number of available seats. Seats in 2021 have increased 67.6 percent when compared to 2019 due to carriers adding capacity, as well as the addition of Southwest, a COS-issued news release said.
In April, COS enplaned 67,727 passengers, a 15.2 percent increase compared to 2019.
"The demand for travel is expected to increase in the coming months," the release said.
The airport "continued to see an increase in traffic, indicating the summer will be a positive one for air travel," according to the release.
"Traffic is expected to continue to rise at COS, especially over Memorial Day weekend," the release said. "Memorial Day weekend seats are currently up 48 percent versus 2019. Additionally, flights for the summer have increased from 34 per day in 2019, to 40 daily flights for the summer of 2021."
Airlines continue to evaluate air service demand and flight schedules. Current routes include:
- American Airlines
- Nonstop to Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW)
- Nonstop to Chicago (ORD)
- Delta Air Lines
- Nonstop to Salt Lake City (SLC)
- Frontier Airlines
- Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS)
- Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX)
- Southwest Airlines
- Nonstop to Denver (DEN)
- Nonstop to Las Vegas (LAS)
- Nonstop to Phoenix (PHX)
- Nonstop to Dallas (Love Field – DAL)
- Nonstop to Chicago (Midway- MDW)
- United Airlines
- Nonstop to Chicago (ORD)
- Nonstop to Denver (DEN)
- Nonstop to Houston (IAH)
- Nonstop to Los Angeles (LAX)
