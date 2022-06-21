Colorado Springs Airport is inviting community feedback as it completes its 20-Year Master Plan process.
The airport will hold a virtual community open house at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 so Colorado Springs residents can learn about and comment on the plan.
The proposed improvements include an airfield, terminal, general aviation, and parking improvements. Working with Colorado Springs Airport’s partners at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and State Division of Aeronautics, the plan also identifies potential funding opportunities to meet these growing needs. The proposed improvements will be balanced with financial considerations.
“Planning for our future facilities and infrastructure in a thoughtful and strategic manner will allow us to continue meeting community needs in a fiscally responsible manner. As our passenger growth trends remain strong, we are excited about the future of our Airport and the economic benefit it brings to our region,” said Greg Phillips, COS Director of Aviation.
Community members are encouraged to participate in the virtual open house and can also submit comments via the project website by July 22. More information is at coloradospringsairportmasterplan.com including meeting links and draft documents.
The FAA requires airports to develop a 20-Year Master Plan for thoughtful and strategic planning of future facilities and infrastructure. The Airport Master Plan is a federally regulated and funded process designed to project future levels of aviation activity at the airport and any associated capital programs required over the next 20 years. Recommended improvements must comply with all federal and state regulations as well as airport design standards.