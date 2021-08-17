The Colorado Springs Airport has been named the winner of the Balchen/Post Award, a national accolade for outstanding achievement in snow and ice removal. The award is presented by the Northeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives each year at the International Aviation Snow Symposium.
“The snow removal team at COS is absolutely top-notch and it’s great to see their diligent efforts recognized nationally with this award! Their around the clock work to keep the runways and taxiways at COS clear of snow and safe for operations is highly deserving of this recognition” said Greg Phillips, director of aviation, in a COS-issued news release.
The criteria for the award ranges from preparedness, including equipment readiness and a snow and ice control plan, timeliness of communications with airlines, general aviation and the FAA, to post-storm clean-up, the release said.
“This award highlights airports that maintain a safe and operational status throughout the winter season and our team’s dedication to keeping the airport open and operational during storms is evident,” Brett Miller, assistant director of aviation, operations and maintenance, said in the release.
COS was named the winner in the Medium Commercial Airport category, which includes airports that have 100,000 to 200,00 scheduled operations annually. The unscheduled operations, like diversions, play a part of snow and ice removal as well.
“COS is one of the top diversion airports in the country for a number of air carriers. When there is bad weather in Denver, COS can receive up to 30 or more diverted aircraft. In addition to their primary snow removal responsibilities, this team successfully manages the movement of those aircraft on the ground, as well,” said Miller.
To learn more about the Balchen/Post award, visit the AAAE site.