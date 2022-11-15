Sun Country Airlines will start flying out of Colorado Springs Airport next summer.
The Minnesota-based hybrid low-cost carrier will launch seasonal nonstop service to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) June 8 through August 31, 2023. The route will fly Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 183 seats.
Colorado Springs to Minneapolis/St. Paul service is now open for sale.
“We cannot express how excited we are that Sun Country Airlines has added COS to their network, providing nonstop, low-fare service to the ‘Land of Ten Thousand Lakes’,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS.
The service will run twice a week (Thursdays and Sundays). Minneapolis/St. Paul is one of the largest unserved nonstop markets at COS.