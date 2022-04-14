Average wages in Colorado Springs trailed behind the state average in 2021, according to a report from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The mean hourly wage for all occupations in the Colorado Springs area was $27.66 per hour, compared to Colorado’s $30.24 per hour mean wage, said the report, which is based on a 2021 Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics Survey of about 5,878 businesses in the state.
The Springs’ mean hourly wage was also 35 cents below the U.S. mean wage of $28.01 per hour. Mean annual wages in the city additionally fell below the Colorado and national averages, at $57,530 per year, compared to the state’s $62,900 per year mean and country’s $58,260 per year mean, according to OEWS data.
Median wages in Colorado Springs more closely matched state and U.S. figures, but in some cases were still less:
Hourly
- Colorado Springs area median hourly wage: $22.01
- Statewide median hourly wage: $23.05
- U.S. median hourly wage: $22
Annual
- Colorado Springs area median annual wage: $45,790
- Statewide median annual wage: $47,940
- U.S. median annual wage: $45,760
The city was middle of the pack for mean wages compared to other areas of Colorado — Boulder had the highest mean hourly wage in the state at $35.27 per hour, and Pueblo’s mean hourly was just $24.32 last year. Boulder, Denver-Aurora-Lakewood and Fort Collins all surpassed the U.S. mean hourly wage.
The CLDE report also tracked the concentration of certain occupations in states and metropolitan areas. In Colorado, there are 6.65 times more atmospheric and space scientists than the rest of the country, which is the most concentrated profession in the state, the report said.
Colorado Springs has the highest concentration of religious workers in the state.