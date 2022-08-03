A new red light camera goes live Friday, Aug. 5 at the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard.
There’s a 30-day warning period — through Sept. 4 — for drivers who run the red light, before a $75 fine goes into effect.
It’s the 18th traffic camera in action in the Springs. In a news release announcing the camera, the Colorado Springs Police Department said the goal of the red light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red light running.
“It is also a component of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s effort to reduce crashes and improve citizen safety in Colorado Springs,” the release said.
Cameras operate round the clock and capture images of vehicles when they enter an intersection after the light has turned red. Citations are issued after police confirm a violation has occurred.
CSPD’s release says the red-light camera program “works to change driver behavior through increased enforcement of red-light laws and increased public awareness of red-light running,” adding, “Data shows that red-light safety cameras can change driving behavior and city officials chose the locations after evaluating several factors including crash data and where the technology would have the most impact.”
Other intersections with red light cameras are:
East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road
Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive
North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle
North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard
Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain
Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard
East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard
East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive
Austin Bluffs and North Academy
Platte and North Murray
Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road
Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard
Maizeland and North Academy
Voyager Pkwy and Academy Blvd
Colorado Ave and 31st Street
Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd
Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy