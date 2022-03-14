Colorado’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.1 percent — the lowest since February 2020.
Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment made the announcement March 14, adding that Colorado's job growth over the past year reached 5.5 percent, better than the national rate of 4.6 percent.
“Our falling unemployment rate and rapidly climbing job growth means Colorado is recovering faster and stronger ahead of other states," Polis said in a news release. "Now, as we progress from this pandemic and mark one year since the American Rescue Plan Act passed, unlocking urgently needed relief for impacted Coloradans, our private sector is fully recovered.
“My administration is urgently working on reducing costs and saving people money including reducing vehicle registration fees, preventing any new fees on gas, reducing payroll taxes, saving people money on healthcare, making early childhood education and child care affordable, and more.”
January’s increase of 6,300 private sector jobs has led to a full recovery of jobs lost since February 2020. Job recovery rates across the private sector in Colorado reached 103.1 percent, exceeding the U.S. rate of 89.8 percent, with no private sector industries experiencing significant over-the-month declines.
Colorado’s total nonfarm employment is now just 6,100 jobs from hitting pre-pandemic levels.