Colorado recorded four middle market business bankruptcies and four middle-market receiverships during the first quarter of 2022, according to data in the Resolute Index, a bankruptcy report published April 12 by Resolute Commercial Services.
The Centennial state came in second in the 10-state Rocky Mountain West region to Washington’s four bankruptcies and five receiverships during the first quarter.
Colorado recorded a 64 percent decrease in middle market bankruptcies compared to Q4 of 2021.
Overall business bankruptcies in the United States reached their lowest point in more than 40 years in 2021, according to a report from the U.S. Courts. But first quarter results vary by state. Arizona saw a large decrease in middle market bankruptcies in the first quarter of 2022, while Montana and Utah saw large increases.
“A reckoning is coming,” said Jerry Foster, president and founder of Resolute. “We’re still waiting to see the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Resignation, gas prices and inflation on businesses. It can take years to see the full impact of a jolt to the economy, but the record low bankruptcy rates we’ve seen over the past couple years won’t continue forever,” Foster added.
Middle market companies are generally defined as those with $10 million to $500 million in annual earnings. States in the Rocky Mountain West region include Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
Key takeaways:
• During the first quarter of 2022, Washington accounted for 25 percent, Colorado for 22 percent and Nevada for 17 percent of all middle market business bankruptcies and receiverships with at least $1 million in liabilities in the Rocky Mountain West region.
• New Mexico and Wyoming were the only states in the region to record no middle market bankruptcies or receiverships during the first quarter of 2022.