More and more Colorado residents are returning to the workforce, according to a recent update from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
The department reported new joblessness claims declined from 8,927 for the week ending April 10 to 6,718 for the week ending April 17 — marking the eighth consecutive week of declining joblessness claims and a new low for the year.
Claims by self-employed workers or “gig workers" covered under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program fell by a little less than 50 percent over the same period.
While the declines show improvement for the joblessness rate in Colorado, the department continues to field high numbers of claims as a result of the ongoing public health crisis from both legitimate and fraudulent sources.
Since mid-March, the department reports that it has received roughly 916,379 initial regular unemployment claims, plus claims that fall under the PUA program, for a grand total of 1,183,542 claims over that period.
Since March 29, 2020, the state has paid out a total of $2.89 billion in regular unemployment assistance and $1.32 billion in PUA benefits. Taking into account all joblessness support programs currently in place, the state has paid out roughly $8.87 billion in benefits over the course of the pandemic.
The state estimates that it has so far lost $19.4 million to fraudulent claims, but with the help of new security protocols put in place to verify claimants identities, it estimates that about $437.2 million in false claims have also been blocked.
The department continues to adjust for fraudulent claims in its reporting on unemployment rates in the state.