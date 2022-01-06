Colorado was ranked the No. 1 state for women-led startup companies for the second year in a row by the small business product comparison site Merchant Maverick.
Women alone lead 29.5 percent of employer firms in the state, according to a report compiled by the site and posted on Tuesday. The report is based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 Annual Business Survey.
About 2.4 percent of women in Colorado are business owners and make an average income of $75,768 per year, the report said.
Colorado women are nearly 1 percent more likely to be business owners than women in Texas, the second-ranked state in the Merchant Maverick report. The small business site credited “startup hubs” in Colorado, such as Boulder and Denver, for the state’s positive environment for women-led businesses.
Colorado also outranked most other states for the number of residents employed by women-led companies. Out of all employees, 22.5 percent work at businesses led by women, according to the report. The state fell behind Hawaii (24.8 percent) and Delaware (23.1 percent) and, narrowly, Maryland (22.6 percent) and New Mexico (22.6 percent) in this category.
Colorado was the only state to rank within the top 10 for all of the site’s gender-specific metrics.
The full report and data tables can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.