Colorado’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent in April.
Industries like retail, recreation, entertainment, arts and trade have now recovered all jobs lost in early 2020 (at the start of the COVID pandemic), Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced May 20.
Job growth in Colorado significantly outpaces the rate for the United States, and in March, Colorado had the nation’s third fastest labor force recovery.
Colorado’s recovery in the unemployment rate is about two and a half times as fast as the recovery from the Great Recession.
In a news release, Polis said Colorado’s strong economic growth “proves that we are stronger and more resilient than ever,” adding, “Our successful efforts to save people money on everyday items, cut property taxes for people and businesses, and help Coloradans hold on to more of their hard earned money will help further improve our economy and job growth.”
Strong growth in the labor force participation rate and employment-population ratio continues for a fourth straight month. Colorado’s employment–to-population ratio reached pre-pandemic levels in April — the rate improved to 66.6 percent.