Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper expressed their support for announcements from outdoor industry leaders "reiterating that Denver remains the natural home of future Outdoor Retailer Trade shows," a news release said. "Governor Polis, Senator Bennet, and Senator Hickenlooper stand with the outdoor industry to support a gathering that recognizes the many elements, values, and needs of the $374.3 billion per year outdoor recreation economy."
According to the release, "Colorado is a national leader in outdoor recreation and a natural home for the Outdoor Retailer Trade Show. Colorado’s strong support for public lands and national leadership on climate change are aligned with the values and vision of the outdoor industry."
Polis, Bennet, and Hickenlooper released the following joint statement:
“Colorado’s outdoor recreation industry is crucial to our economy and our way of life. Many of the industry’s major brands call Colorado home, and rightfully so -- we take pride in caring for our public lands and supporting our tribes while taking bold climate action and remaining business friendly. Today’s announcement from the outdoor recreation industry and its top leaders underscores that the Outdoor Retailer Show belongs in Colorado. We stand with the outdoor recreation community to support an inclusive and meaningful outdoor recreation gathering that will always have a home in the Centennial State.”
Colorado is the second state in the country to create an office dedicated solely to outdoor recreation, according to the release, which added, "The Outdoor Retailer Trade Show show serves as a gathering place for important efforts to protect our nation’s public lands, including the launch of the CORE Act to protect over 400,000 acres of public land in Colorado."
According to the release, Colorado’s leadership has also supported the efforts of Colorado’s Ute Mountain Ute Tribe to protect Bears Ears as a National Monument.
"The state has recently advanced a new sustainable outdoors funding model, while lowering costs for Coloradans, through the Keep Colorado Wild Pass, and is increasing equitable access to the outdoors through the state’s new Outdoor Equity Fund," the release said.
Colorado became the new home of the Outdoor Retailer Trade Show in 2017. "Five years later, Colorado continues to serve as the leading location for outdoor recreation businesses and workforce training, and as a hub for policy discussions. Last month Governor Polis, Senator Bennet, and Senator Hickenlooper called for the show to remain in Colorado after the current contract expires," the release said.
Emerald Expositions (Emerald X) , the company that owns the rights to the Outdoor Retailer Show, has not yet confirmed they intend to keep the show in Denver.