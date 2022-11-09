Digital versions of Colorado-issued driver licenses and ID cards can now be stored in Apple Wallet.
That means Coloradans can now securely present their license or ID with a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch at select Transportation Security Administration PreCheck security checkpoints, including at Denver International Airport.
Colorado is the third state to implement IDs in Apple Wallet. It is only available to individuals with a current, valid Colorado-issued driver license or ID and it’s a companion to the plastic driver license or ID — not a replacement. Coloradans must keep carrying their physical driver’s license or ID with them.
Colorado ID in Wallet takes full advantage of the privacy and security built into iPhone and Apple Watch. Identity data is encrypted and helps protect against tampering and theft. When using a Colorado ID in Wallet, neither Apple nor the Colorado DMV have access to when or where a Colorado ID in Wallet is presented.
For details, visit dmv.colorado.gov/applewallet.