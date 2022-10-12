Colorado Free Application Days — when students can apply for free to public colleges and universities in Colorado, as well as some private institutions — will run from Oct. 18 to 20.
Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Higher Education made the announcement today and CDHE has posted admissions application and fee waiver information for each college and university participating in Free Application Days.
People can apply to as many participating institutions as they want, and this is the second consecutive year the program has been extended from one day to three.
The days cap off Colorado Applies Month, a five-week, statewide campaign that encourages high school juniors and seniors — and adults — to choose the education or training option that’s best for them and apply.
Removing application fees “allows students to get one step closer to their dream school,” Polis said. “I am passionate about saving people money and making it possible for more Coloradans to reach their academic and life goals.”
The statewide push is designed to increase the number of students in Colorado pursuing postsecondary education and Federal Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and Colorado Application for State Financial Aid (CASFA) completion rates. It also aims to make it easier for people to apply and explore different options.
Last year's campaign saw students turn in nearly 63,000 applications — almost half from students of color and over a third from first-generation students. Statewide, 2021 application submissions were up 10 percent compared with 2020.