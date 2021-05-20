The vast majority of Colorado business owners are concerned about unemployment insurance premium increases due to the pandemic, and almost three-fourths of employers have experienced unemployment insurance fraud.
Those were two major findings of a survey conducted May 12-14 by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce. The survey addressed key policy issues, vaccinations, remote work and business outlook, and results were released May 19.
“With the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and loosening restrictions across the state, a recovery is in sight for many Colorado businesses,” Colorado Chamber President Chuck Berry said. “But the legislature still must confront major policy issues to get our economy back on track.
“Jobs should be our top priority,” Berry said, “and the first step in getting Coloradans back to work is to help the businesses that employ them. One of most pressing concerns facing Colorado employers is the state’s unemployment system and the significant premium increases needed to replenish the fund. The uncertainty this poses for businesses could impede our economic recovery and should be a focus of state leaders moving forward.”
The survey included businesses of all sizes across the state and a wide variety of diverse industries. Survey highlights include:
- The vast majority (88 percent) of employers are concerned about future unemployment insurance premium increases due to the pandemic (54 percent are very concerned, 34 percent are somewhat concerned).
- Many companies (71 percent) have experienced unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic.
- More than one-fourth of employers (37 percent) say that their company is currently experiencing difficulty hiring employees due to unemployment benefits exceeding wages.
- More than three-fourths (85 percent) of survey respondents would like to see state leaders dedicate state or federal stimulus funding to help backfill the unemployment system.
- Survey participants indicated the following business impacts if unemployment insurance premiums increase:
- Increased prices for customers (40 percent)
- Cutting employee benefits (22.5 percent)
- Difficulty hiring or rehiring employees (20 percent)
- Slowed recovery from pandemic (20 percent)
- Roughly three-quarters (76 percent) of employers implemented some type of policy to encourage employees to get vaccinated. The most popular policies were:
- Providing educational materials and resources on how and where to get vaccinated (56 percent)
- Providing paid time off to get vaccinated and recover from side effects (54 percent)
- Offering on-site vaccinations at the workplace for employees (29 percent).
- No employers (0 percent) participating in the survey have required employees to get vaccinated.
- The vast majority (78 percent) of employers say that at least some of their employees are currently working remotely part-time or full-time.
- 37 percent said they anticipate bringing all or most employees back to the office full-time within the year.
- 23 percent have no immediate plans to bring their workforce back to the office full-time.
- About three-quarters of businesses (74 percent) indicated that they are or were negatively impacted by the pandemic.
- 13 percent expect a full recovery in the next 6 months
- 23 percent expect a full recovery in the next year
- 10 percent say they do not expect a full recovery in the near future.
- All (100 percent) of survey respondents believe the Colorado legislature should spend existing state funding on transportation infrastructure. If state and federal funding for transportation infrastructure is limited:
- 63 percent support increased fees on electric vehicles
- 39 percent support a road usage fee
- 37 percent support increased fees on diesel fuel
- 37 percent support fees on ride sharing and deliveries.
- When asked to rate the job performance of the Colorado General Assembly:
- 33 percent believe the legislature is doing a poor job
- 44 percent believe the legislature is doing a mediocre job
- 23 percent believe the legislature is doing a good job.
- No participants in the survey (0 percent) said the legislature is doing an excellent job.