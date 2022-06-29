Colorado business leaders expressed pessimism ahead of Q3 2022, recording the fifth lowest index in the 20-year history of the Leeds Business Confidence Index (LBCI).
Business leaders pointed to inflation, interest rates and the supply chain, among other factors, for their negative perceptions.
Released by the Leeds Business Research Division (BRD) at CU Boulder’s Leeds School of Business on June 29, the index slipped 12.8 points to 41.1 ahead of the third quarter 2022 (a score of 50 is neutral), the second largest drop on record.
All six components of the LBCI — state economy, national economy, industry sales, industry profits, industry hiring and capital expenditures — recorded negative perceptions, with the most optimism in industry hiring (48.3). Respondents expressed the least optimism in the national economy (27.7).
Looking out to Q4, the index dropped to 38, fourth lowest outlook in the history of the index as the weight of economic headwinds overtake optimism.
“Inflation was by and large the greatest concern among the 216 surveyed panelists,” said Rich Wobbekind, senior economist and faculty director of the Business Research Division. “In Colorado, inflation is projected to increase 7.7 percent this year, and over 70 percent of panelists reported rising prices are already at least moderately impacting their business.”
Survey respondents indicated that they plan to address inflation by increasing prices (52 percent), expense cutting (44 percent) and making fewer purchases (30 percent).
Colorado’s personal income increased 0.8 percent year over year in Q1 2022, and per capita personal income increased 0.3 percent, both ranking Colorado second in the nation.
Employment recovery in the state has also outperformed the nation, increasing 1.2 percent above the pre-recession peak as of May 2022. Year over year in May, employment increased 4.6 percent (124,000 jobs).
Economic expectations in Colorado dipped 12.1 points ahead of Q3, with nearly half (49.1 percent) of respondents predicting a moderate-to-strong decrease in the state economy.
When asked about recession expectations, nearly 23 percent of surveyed business leaders indicated the recession began in Q2 2022, while 57 percent anticipate it will begin in 2023.