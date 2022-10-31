Just 8 days out from the Nov. 8 General Election, almost 70 percent of ballots returned in Colorado have come from people over 55 years old.
Compared with that 55+ age group (69.88 percent of ballots) voters aged 25-34 represented just 6.55 percent of the ballots and only 2.64 percent of ballots came from voters 18-24.
As of 11:59 p.m. Oct. 30, 537,735 ballots had been returned to county clerks statewide.
In El Paso County, a total of 57,805 ballots had been returned, with most coming from Republicans (22,536), Democrats (13,927) and Unaffiliated (20,626) voters.
The Secretary of State’s office will release updated voting numbers every weekday through Election Day.