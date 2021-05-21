The Colorado Apartment Association reported the state's rent collection rate was 96.7 percent as of April 27, 0.5 percent lower than rent collections from the previous year, with a 96.2 percent rate recorded in April 2020, according to data analytics firm RealPage.
The state has outperformed national rates since tracking rental payments began in April 2020, according to a release from the CAA.
"According to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (NMHC) Rent Payment Tracker, 95% of apartment households in the United States paid rent in the month of April, 1.7 percentage points below Colorado’s rent collection rate," the release said.
“A 96.7% collection rate in April continues to show us that Colorado residents are able to receive rental assistance, work with their rental housing providers and pay their rent, therefore, the system is working,” Mark Williams, executive vice president of the Colorado Apartment Association, said in the release. “With the April 2021 rate higher than April 2020, we’re hopeful Colorado’s rental housing industry and economy are going in the right direction.”
In addition to stable rent collections, Colorado’s eviction filings continue to remain low following the expiration of the state’s eviction moratorium, according to the CAA.
"CAA and its members continue to support Colorado residents who are struggling with rent payments by offering payment plans and other solutions to keep residents in their homes," the release said. "The state received $247 million for rental and utility assistance in which rental housing providers and residents can both apply for past due, current and future rent costs, according to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs."
Additionally, CAA partnered with the Resident Relief Foundation, which awards grants to residents who struggle to pay their rent. The Colorado fund is still accepting donations through this link, or by shopping on Amazon Smile. Residents hoping to apply for grants through the Colorado fund can apply online here.
RRF is a 501(c)3 organization providing rental assistance grants to responsible residents during emergencies. So far, the Colorado fund has raised more than $160,000 for Colorado residents and funding remains available for qualifying applicants.
CAA also has assembled a list of more than 100 COVID-19 resources for residents, which can be found at this link under the “Renter Resources” tab.