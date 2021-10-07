The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade is now accepting applications for the Advanced Industries Business Accelerator Grant.
"Accelerators based in Colorado can now apply for up to $250,000 in funding for programs that are currently active or are in development that support early-stage advanced industries companies," according to an OEDIT-issued news release.
"The goal of this grant is to accelerate the innovation and commercialization of advanced industries technologies and companies through education, resources, and mentorship," the release said.
This program will be open from Oct. 6 to Dec. 6. Learn more about the program, eligibility requirements, and how to apply.
Learn more about OEDIT at oedit.colorado.gov.