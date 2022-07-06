Colorado residents spend 22.2 percent of their annual income on childcare — the sixth highest percentage in the United States, according to new research.
Coloradans spend an average of $15,325 annually on childcare, the study by from NiceRX found. That compares with an average across all 50 states of $11,165 spent annually on childcare, or 18.41 percent of average annual income.
Coloradans could get some relief from high childcare costs through the state’s new free preschool program, which will provide 10 hours per week of preschool to the state’s children in the year before kindergarten. When that program goes into effect in the 2023-24 school year, it will save families an average of $4,300 a year, the Colorado Department of Early Childhood estimates.
The NiceRX study also looked at the percentage of average income people spend on other major costs of living, including rent, transportation, food and beverages, and health insurance.
Colorado ranked fourth in the nation in the proportion of average salary spent on rent, according to the study. Coloradans pay an annual average of $23,124 for rent, or 33.51 percent of the average annual salary of $69,016.
Rent constitutes the largest annual expenditure for Americans in all 50 states. Average rent nationwide is $17,129, or 28.24 percent of Americans’ average income.
Other findings:
• Rent and childcare are the two most expensive cost-of-living factors in the nation. Together they cost an average of $45,423 per year, which amounts to more than 46 percent of the average annual income.
• Health insurance ranks as the third most-expensive cost-of-living factor in the United States, with average costs across the country around $6,500 per year, making up more than 10 percent of average income. Colorado residents are spending 7.11 percent of their annual income on health insurance, the study found.
See the full study here.