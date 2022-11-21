Colorado Springs has been stunned by the mass shooting at Club Q. The Colorado Springs Independent, the Business Journal's sister publication, has coverage of the investigation and the suspect, comments LGBTQ and gun safety advocates and from around the web, and a list of contact information for leaders in government, law enforcement and school districts.
Here's where you can donate to nonprofits that support and protect LGBTQ+ people:
Colorado Healing Fund coloradogives.org/organization/COHealingFund
Inside Out Youth Services insideoutys.org
One Colorado one-colorado.org
The Trevor Project | For Young LGBTQ Lives thetrevorproject.org
Philanthropy Together: 20 LGBTQIA2S+-Led Nonprofits