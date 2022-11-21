rainbow pride flag LGBTQ
Shutterstock

Colorado Springs has been stunned by the mass shooting at Club Q. The Colorado Springs Independent, the Business Journal's sister publication, has coverage of the investigation and the suspect, comments LGBTQ and gun safety advocates and from around the web, and a list of contact information for leaders in government, law enforcement and school districts.  

Here's where you can donate to nonprofits that support and protect LGBTQ+ people:

Colorado Healing Fund coloradogives.org/organization/COHealingFund

Inside Out Youth Services insideoutys.org

One Colorado one-colorado.org

The Trevor Project | For Young LGBTQ Lives thetrevorproject.org

Philanthropy Together: 20 LGBTQIA2S+-Led Nonprofits

philanthropytogether.org/20-lgbtq-led-nonprofits