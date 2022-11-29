The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office announced today it has completed the official canvass of the 2022 General Election.
A canvass accounts for every ballot cast, and ensures every valid vote is included in the election totals.
Final official results include additional ballots from military and overseas voters, as well as ballots that were counted after ID, signature, or other issues were properly resolved.
“Any election depends on the diligent efforts, professionalism, long hours, and determination of myriad citizens whose contribution in various capacities makes it a success. I am tremendously proud of the individuals who accomplished this in an environment of heightened citizen political activism,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman.
"By embracing their democratic right to vote, [El Paso County voters] have demonstrated their commitment to help set a course of governance for their city, county, state, and country,” he added.
Before the canvass, the Clerk’s Office also completed and passed a required post-election Risk Limiting Audit, a sophisticated post-election forensic audit that allows officials to compare a sample of paper ballots against digital tallies to verify results were tabulated correctly.
Required by Section 1-7-515(2)(a) of the Colorado Revised Statutes, the RLA is coordinated by the Secretary of State’s Office and provides strong statistical evidence that the election outcome is consistent with what was counted.
Broerman said the canvass and the Risk Limiting Audit fortify voters’ confidence in the democratic system. More information about the Risk Limiting Audit is available on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website.