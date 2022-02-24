The city of Colorado Springs will refund an estimated $15 million — or $68 per household — to city residents and businesses in March and May, officials announced on Feb. 24.
The funds are from excess tax revenue collected by the city during 2021, which is required to be refunded to residents under the Colorado Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. Officials are waiting for final audit results of total 2021 revenue, but estimate that the city has received $35 million over TABOR’s revenue growth limit, a city press release said.
Of the funds, $20 million will be used to create the Wildland Fire Mitigation Fund, used by the Colorado Springs Fire Department, an allocation approved by voters in a November 2021 ballot measure, the release said.
The remaining $15 million will be credited to residential and commercial Colorado Springs Utilities accounts for households within city limits, according to the release. About $35 per household will be credited in March, and $33 in May, a city spokesperson said.
“Because of a booming economy, Colorado Springs collected tax revenue in excess of the TABOR revenue growth limit,” Mayor John Suthers said in the city’s release. “The City successfully asked the voters to allow it to retain a portion of those funds to meet a crucial need and the remainder is being refunded to taxpayers.”