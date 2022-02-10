The city of Colorado Springs has begun a seven-month study of South 8th Street from Motor City Drive to Fountain Creek to assess the roadway’s immediate and long-term needs, according to a city-issued news release.
"The 8th Street corridor is an important link for businesses and growing neighborhoods southwest of I-25 and US 24, as well as to downtown Colorado Springs," the release said. "The street is on the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) Extension A list of priority projects approved by voters in 2012. More than 30,000 vehicles use this minor arterial road every day, but it has substandard infrastructure like curb, gutter, sidewalks and drainage. The area also needs improved trail connectivity to Bear Creek Park and the Gold Hills Mesa neighborhood."
The study, according to the city, will determine the best use of PPRTA funds to improve safety, mobility and multimodal access for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.
“The roadway and associated infrastructure haven’t kept up with surrounding development,” Aaron Egbert, project manager for the city of Colorado Springs, said in the release. “We are studying traffic patterns, drainage and existing infrastructure to identify deficiencies and improvements. We’ll also develop concepts and cost estimates for possible future funding.”
Egbert said stakeholder input will help the project team identify critical issues and needs. The study, including public outreach, is expected to continue through May 2022, with construction likely in 2023.
To learn more, visit coloradosprings.gov/8thstreet.
