Business leaders and citizens are invited to a virtual public meeting from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, to learn about proposed transportation improvements for the city of Colorado Springs.
The first hour from 5-6 p.m. will cover ConnectCOS, the citywide transportation master plan update, and preview a draft project list for proposed transportation projects that will improve citywide travel by all modes over the next 20 years.
From 6-7 p.m. the focus will be on draft recommendations and potential alternatives for transportation improvements along Platte Avenue, a ConnectCOS priority corridor.
People may join for the first, second or both hours to learn about these plans.
Participants can join the live event using one of three options:
1) Scan QR Code
2) Type the following link into your web browser: bit.ly/COSpublic
3) Call into the meeting using the following number and passcode:
+1 720 707 2699
Meeting ID: 879 8440 8174
The draft project recommendations are based upon six overarching goals identified with guidance from PlanCOS, an in-depth analysis of the current citywide transportation system, and ongoing community outreach and engagement.
“The ConnectCOS plan lays out the next 20 years of transportation infrastructure improvements in Colorado Springs to meet the evolving needs of our community,” City Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbie said. “These recommendations will help ensure an efficient, accessible, safe and well-connected network for people, whether they drive, walk, bike or take public transit.”
The Platte Avenue Corridor Study is looking at how the community uses Platte Avenue, the current conditions, future travel demands, and how this former state highway corridor may better serve adjacent neighborhoods and the larger community.
“The Platte Avenue area is a critical corridor that is poised for a multimodal transformation,” said Aaron Egbert, project manager. “The proposed projects and alternatives are developed to better serve surrounding neighborhoods, improve quality of life, and improve safety and connectivity for all modes of transportation.”
The meeting recording and presentation materials will be available on the project website by Dec. 22, and the project team will be collecting public feedback through the end of the year.
More information can be found on the project websites: ColoradoSprings.gov/ConnectCOS and ColoradoSprings.gov/PlatteAveCorridor.
ConnectCOS is a comprehensive study that will result in a 20-year plan for citywide transportation improvements to ensure that people of all abilities have safe, accessible, reliable options to travel in and around the city by foot, motor vehicle, transit, bicycle or other preferred modes.
The Platte Avenue Corridor study, part of the larger ConnectCOS effort, examines future improvements along the Platte Avenue corridor between I-25 and North Powers Boulevard.