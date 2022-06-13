Colorado Springs City Council needs volunteers to apply to fill three voting seats on the Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission is nine-member board that reviews land development applications including annexations, zoning changes, conditional use permits and master plans.
It also works on and makes recommendations about the city’s comprehensive plan, community plans and land development code.
The commission holds two regular meetings per month. The first Wednesday of the month is an informal meeting, and the second Wednesday of the month is the formal meeting during which it conducts a public hearing and takes action on agenda items. Both meetings start at 9 a.m.
The online application form is at coloradosprings.gov/boards. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday, June 23.
Applications and resumes can also be emailed to Michelle.Briggs@coloradosprings.gov.
For more on city boards, commissions and committees, visit coloradosprings.gov/boards.