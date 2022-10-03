The city of Colorado Springs needs public input on planned renovations to its Senior Center at 1514 N. Hancock Avenue in the Golf Acres Center.
The survey is open through Oct. 11 and focuses mainly on opinions about the site location of the new center, which will remain on the same city-owned property, Golf Acres.
There are currently four options for where the new facility could be located on the property.
Owned by the city, the Center is operated through a partnership with the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. The current facility needs significant repairs, and the city has committed to providing a safer, larger, more accommodating facility for Senior Center patrons using $8 million from the American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA). Groundbreaking for the new facility is expected in the second quarter of 2023, with completion in late-2024.
A public meeting is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Senior Center for neighbors to learn more about the project. Additional input on the renovation has been collected from Senior Center patrons and stakeholders.
For project information and to complete the survey, visit coloradosprings.gov/SeniorCenterRenovation. Printed copies are at the Senior Center.