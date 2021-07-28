Just more than a week is left for residents and business leaders to provide input on draft scenarios and priorities to improve the city’s transportation plan as part of ConnectCOS, a citywide visionary transportation study.
Citizens are encouraged to weigh in on strategies now through the Aug. 8 deadline for enhancing the city’s transportation system to create more safe, efficient, accessible, equitable, sustainable and connected modes of travel.
The city will integrate public comments from this survey and past input to help shape the draft citywide transportation plan that is anticipated to be ready for public review in the fall.
Colorado Springs’ last transportation plan (the Intermodal Transportation Plan) was adopted in 2001. In the two decades since, transportation planning has transformed with emerging technologies, changing demographics in the city and new travel choices.
ConnectCOS involves significant technical analysis and ongoing community engagement to identify and prioritize short- and long-term transportation projects to ensure that people who live, work and play in Colorado Springs have an opportunity to participate in the study.
In 2019, the city underwent a robust public process to capture the community’s values and identify goals for the next 20 years in an effort known as PlanCOS, the city’s comprehensive plan, which outlined big ideas to shape the future of the city.
ConnectCOS will identify transportation investments and infrastructure in Colorado Springs that support the goals, ideas and community values established in PlanCOS.
To learn more about the plan and provide input, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/ConnectCOS.