The city’s collections of the 2 percent combined sales and use tax continued to climb in March, yielding almost $16.5 million for the month — an 11.13 percent increase over collections in March 2021.
Year-to-date, sales and use tax collections were up 11.47 percent over the same period of 2021, according to the city’s monthly revenue report released April 13.
The report reflects revenue remitted to the city in March and represents business activity occurring in February, but also includes delinquent filings.
Collections of the 3 percent combined Lodgers and Auto Rental Tax (LART) were up 65.74 percent for the month and up 49.82 percent for the year to date.
Industries with the largest monthly percentage increase in sales tax collections were hotels and motels (76.14 percent), utilities (42.37 percent) and business services (30.48 percent).
The industry with the largest monthly percentage decrease was medical marijuana, with a 35.87 percent drop in sales tax collections.
Revenue from the 2C/2C2 road tax increased 10.84 percent for the filing period ended Feb. 28 and is up 11.19 percent for the year to date.
Collections of the 1 percent trails, open space and parks tax was up 11.13 percent for the month and 11.47 percent year-to-date.
The full report is available at coloradosprings.gov.