Partnerships among the public, private and nonprofit sectors and economic development efforts preceding and continuing through the pandemic have helped Colorado Springs fare significantly better during the COVID-19 pandemic than many other cities.
Economic and financial indicators are showing a strong recovery in motion in the area, according to a Dec. 10 summary prepared by the city of Colorado Springs.
City officials noted that the Colorado Springs area has recovered all of the jobs it lost during the first nine months of the pandemic and had added more.
After losing more than 7,500 jobs in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, El Paso County rebounded quickly with the creation of 24,421 new jobs between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021.
There are now 27,110 job openings locally, and 17,235 people looking for work, according to the UCCS Economic Forum. The most in-demand job remains registered nurse, with 880 openings, followed by software developers with 753 openings.
As an essential business, construction activity never stopped in Colorado Springs during the pandemic and the shutdown.
In 2019, 2020 and 2021, building permits in Colorado Springs consistently topped 50,000 each year. Single-family residential permits within the city limits increased by 28 percent between 2019 (2,095) and 2021 (2,680).
Further, building material sales tax added to the city’s strong returns, up 24.20 percent over 2020 (as of Sept. 30).
Consumer sentiment remains strong in Colorado Springs, as evidenced by spending.
Sales and use tax combined collections were up 26.55 percent year-to-date as of the end of September.
Tourism also rebounded, with the Lodging and Auto Rental tax up 94.74 percent year-to-date. The increase was driven by an extremely strong tourist season in May, June and July.
The city and business incubator Exponential Impact partnered to bring financial relief and mentoring to small business in low- and middle-income neighborhoods.
Launched in Spring 2021, the Survive and Thrive 2.0 program provided 23 businesses across seven industries with an average grant of about $15,000. Ninety-one percent of the businesses were minority-, women- or veteran-owned.
The city financially supported the grant program run by Exponential Impact through $500,000 in Federal CARES Act dollars.
The funds were used to help pay employees and cover rent, utilities and other maintenance costs during what was for many businesses their most challenging time.
Targeted at new businesses with fewer than five employees, these micro-enterprises also received community support through a two-month mentorship program covering financial foundations, bookkeeping, marketing and storytelling. Designed to work in tandem, the funding and workgroups helped ensure the small businesses not only received immediate financial relief but were set up for long-term success.
“We are transitioning out of the pandemic restrictions as a community, and programs like Survive & Thrive and the work of our small businesses are elements that make Colorado Springs a resilient and vibrant community,” Mayor John Suthers said at an event in June to celebrate the successful conclusion of the program.
More than $26 million of emergency rental and utilities assistance funding has been paid to Colorado Springs and El Paso County residents since March.
The city has been working with Pikes Peak United Way and other partners to effectively target this program to residents with the most need.
These funds have been a critical tool in preventing evictions since the eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expired earlier this year.
Funds are still available, and the program is expected to continue operating into 2022.
The city also partnered with the Colorado Division of Housing to administer the program.
Colorado Springs residents can apply through the DOH website here. Residents can also contact Pikes Peak United Way by calling 211 to get help applying for rental assistance.