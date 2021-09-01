The city issued a request for proposals on Aug. 26 seeking to hire a consultant to develop a master plan and provide community outreach for the undeveloped Bulldog Coleman Community Park. More about the namesake later.
The park is comprised of 69.31 acres surrounding Security Service Field in northeast Colorado Springs, off Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Road. The former Switchbacks soccer field sits within the boundaries of the proposed park. The team now plays at Weidner Field in south Downtown.
"The Switchbacks current agreement with the City goes from 2014-2024 for use of the northern soccer field/bleachers," says city spokesperson Vanessa Zink via email, noting it's currently used as a practice field.
Proposals are due Sept. 23.
The city acquired 45.73 acres in 1995 at a cost of $851,848, according to El Paso County land records, though Zink says the city received that property through parkland dedication when Pring Ranch was being developed.
Last year, the city acquired 23.53 acres southeast of the main parcel in a land swap with a developer. The smaller plot abuts a housing development.
According to the proposal solicitation, the city envisions "a multi-faceted outdoor recreational and sports oriented hub on the east side."
"As part of the envisioning process, we need to identify and prioritize how as a community we respectfully improve, program, and manage this land resource to meet today’s and tomorrow’s demands for the future Colorado Springs community," the RFP states.
The project planning scope will incorporate Sand Creek trail connectivity as well as the off-site southern detention pond for trail, overlook, or other opportunities, the city said in the RFP.
The consultant chosen for the contract will work with the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department to hold public meetings and outreach and present findings to the Parks Advisory Board.
"Staff seeks fresh ideas, value added where possible, and to deploy new and existing technology within the process," the RFP said.
The RFP specifies the design work must be completed by the end of 2022.
Zink says the consultant contract will be funded with money from the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights retention approved by voters, though the park itself will be funded through other means.
The city's RFP doesn't name desired types of recreational development but rather says "deliverables" should include opportunities and constraints, site amenities, site layout and program, program and partner opportunities, and, notably, "green initiatives" and "sustainable/maintenance initiatives."
The word sustainable was used to describe the city's decision to pour concrete over a good section of the Westside's Bancroft Park when it was redeveloped in recent years. Though some residents were repulsed by so much concrete, the city said in May 2020 that a public process led to the addition of the hard surfaces to provide a place to host special events, such as the farmers market, and also to create "a more sustainable area for these special events."
As for Coleman Park's namesake, Norman “Bulldog” Coleman, born in New Philadelphia, Ohio, served as a Naval officer during World War II and later continued his service in the Naval Reserve.
He moved to Colorado Springs in 1959 and was the chairman of CBS Insurance from 1959 until 1994. Coleman was an advocate for local business and philanthropic interests and served as the chairman of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, the Military Affairs Council and the United Fund, a precursor to today’s United Way of the Pikes Peak Region. He died in 1994.
In other parks news, El Paso County has launched EPCountyParkPlan.com, an online forum seeking residents' comments on the county's Parks Master Plan.
The plan addresses the needs of parks, trails, open space and recreational services, and will guide development of recreational opportunities and long-term protection of open space, the county said in a release.