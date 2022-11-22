All City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected offices and agencies will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving.
That includes:
- Admin offices for Mountain Metro Transit
- Cemetery offices closed; gates open at Fairview and Evergreen 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield Hills Community Center
- Hillside Community Center
- Meadows Park Community Center
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
- Patty Jewett Golf Course*
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain*
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sertich Ice Center*
- Sports Office in Memorial Park
- Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
- Therapeutic Recreation Program in Westside Community Center
- Valley Hi Golf Course and Grill & Pub*
- Westside Community Center
*These locations closed Thursday only, open Friday
On Friday, the Patty Jewett and Valley Hi Golf Courses, pro shops, and driving ranges will be open 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. weather permitting, accepting online reservations and walk up play if available, and the Patty Jewett Bar & Grill and Valley Hi Grill & Pub will be open from 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, Sertich Ice Center and Skate in the Park at Acacia Park are open Friday. The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will be open to visitors Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.