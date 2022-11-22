IMG_9709|Robinson

All City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected offices and agencies will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving.

That includes:

  • Admin offices for Mountain Metro Transit
  • Cemetery offices closed; gates open at Fairview and Evergreen 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • City Clerk 
  • City Hall 
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
  • Deerfield Hills Community Center 
  • Hillside Community Center
  • Meadows Park Community Center
  • Municipal Court
  • Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
  • Patty Jewett Golf Course*
  • Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain* 
  • Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
  • Sales Tax Office
  • Sertich Ice Center*
  • Sports Office in Memorial Park
  • Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
  • Therapeutic Recreation Program in Westside Community Center
  • Valley Hi Golf Course and Grill & Pub*
  • Westside Community Center

*These locations closed Thursday only, open Friday

On Friday, the Patty Jewett and Valley Hi Golf Courses, pro shops, and driving ranges will be open 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. weather permitting, accepting online reservations and walk up play if available, and the Patty Jewett Bar & Grill and Valley Hi Grill & Pub will be open from 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. 

Pikes Peak – America’s MountainSertich Ice Center and Skate in the Park at Acacia Park are open Friday. The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will be open to visitors Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.